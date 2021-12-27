“Nothing feels the same anymore” — Reality star, JMK laments, hints on leaving Nigeria to start new life

Big Brother Naija “Shine Ya Eye” star, Jumoke Zainab Adedoyin, popularly known as JMK, has taken to her social media page to lament about life after the show.

According to the Law graduate who was one of the fan favourite housemates on the Season 6 edition of the BBNaija show, nothing feels the same anymore nowadays and she is tired of it.

While taking to social micro-blogging platform Twitter, on Monday, December 27th, JMK stated that she feels the sudden urge to depart the country for somewhere else and once there, start a new life for herself.

She wrote on her page;

“Nothing feels the same anymore, sudden urge to leave the country and go start a new life”.

Refer to her post below: