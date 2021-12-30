Obi Cubana builds church in his hometown, Oba, promises to build hospital

Billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana, has built a church in his hometown, Oba, Anambra State. The socialite built an Anglican church in his hometown.

This comes few months after Obi Cubana was dragged online over his lavish spendings compared to the deplorable state of his hometown in terms of infrastructures.

Cubana who took to his Instagram page to show off the new building, thanked his friends and family who made it happen.

He also promised to offer scholarships to indigent students of the community and build hospital for the community.

He wrote:

“Today, 30th December 2021, to the Glory of God, here we are! Good Shepherd Ang. Church Oba!! Started 15th August 2021!! @nendys_intergrated_services our reliable engineers made sure the service will hold in this church tomorrow 31st December2021! Thanks to all our amazing friends and family that made this happen! January 2022 we continue….more scholarships, schools, hospital”.

See below,