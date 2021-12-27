Odudu Otu emerges winner of Gulder Ultimate Search 12

Gulder Ultimate Search season 12 has finally come to an end. Odudu Ime Otu, emerged winner of Gulder Ultimate Search season 12.

He beat 19 other contestants to emerge winner of the legendary show. In the finals which took place last night, he was gifted a sum of N20 million cash, a brand new SUV, and other prizes.

Over 20,000 Nigerians applied for season 12 of Gulder Ultimate Search but only 20 were shortlisted to participate. Odudu was one of the last four standing.

He found the Chest that contains ‘the secret of the proverbial Akolo’s secret brew’ and was declared the winner.

