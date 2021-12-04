Ngozi Okonjo Iweala makes Financial Times list of 25 most influential women across the globe

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), has made the ‘Financial Times’ list of the 25 most influential women in 2021 globally.

In a list recently released by ‘Financial Times’, Nigeria-born, Ngozi Okonjo Iweala made number one on the list.

Okonjo who is the current DG of the WTO made the list alongside other influential women across the globe, which includes, Lina Khan, the Chairperson of the Federal Trade Commission, Mary Barra, who is the CEO of one of the biggest auto companies, Luiza Trajano, Nancy Pelosi, Mariam Al-Mahdi, Kate Bingham, Cathie Wood, Rosalind Brewer, Tsai Ing-Wen, Frances Haugen, Naomi Osaka, Elisa Loncón Antileo, Agnes Chow among others.

According to ‘Financial Times’, these women have helped shape 2021 in their way.

“Across continents, industries, and issues, all of these remarkable women have shaped this tumultuous year. Each of them is sure to help shape the better ones to come.”

