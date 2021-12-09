Olamide needs to work with Wizkid to trend globally — Lady advises

A lady has advised rapper, Olamide to try to work on his musical projects with Grammy-winning singer, Wizkid so as to start trending globally.

The lady who’s identified on so social micro-blogging platform Twitter, as Vivian Porsche also said that musicians have gone beyond making music for the streets alone.

According to her, many artistes are now focused on dropping songs that can trend globally, and she believes Wizkid is the right launchpad for Olamide to be recognized worldwide, if only he drops his pride.

In her words;

”Olamide needs to work more with Wizkid… that guy needs a lil push globally. Gone are days for street music, na good music we dey listen to now.

The aim is to trend globally now, but pride no go let them ask Wizkid shaa.”

See her tweet below: