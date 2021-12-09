TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Ned Nwoko opens up about Regina Daniels using Jaruma’s…

Man narrates how his little child prevented him from sleeping…

How Regina Daniels’ mother, Rita allegedly begged Ned Nwoko…

Olamide needs to work with Wizkid to trend globally — Lady advises

EntertainmentMusic
By Peter

A lady has advised rapper, Olamide to try to work on his musical projects with Grammy-winning singer, Wizkid so as to start trending globally.

Olamide needs to work with Wizkid to trend globally — Lady

The lady who’s identified on so social micro-blogging platform Twitter, as Vivian Porsche also said that musicians have gone beyond making music for the streets alone.

READ ALSO

Wizkid’s son’s head teacher reveals how…

Wizkid’s “Essence” emerges top song on Rolling…

According to her, many artistes are now focused on dropping songs that can trend globally, and she believes Wizkid is the right launchpad for Olamide to be recognized worldwide, if only he drops his pride.

In her words;

”Olamide needs to work more with Wizkid… that guy needs a lil push globally. Gone are days for street music, na good music we dey listen to now.

The aim is to trend globally now, but pride no go let them ask Wizkid shaa.”

See her tweet below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Ned Nwoko opens up about Regina Daniels using Jaruma’s kayanmata on him

Man narrates how his little child prevented him from sleeping with his wife for…

How Regina Daniels’ mother, Rita allegedly begged Ned Nwoko to forgive her…

Laila Charani reacts after Ned Nwoko called her out and claimed her wayward…

Father of seven-year-old girl found dead inside a cooler, speaks

“I didn’t have sex for six years because my husband could not…

Davido speaks out, names alleged killers of Dowen College student, Sylvester…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Olamide needs to work with Wizkid to trend globally — Lady advises

Singer, Seyi Shay sparks pregnancy rumors with bulging babybump (Video )

“I lost my 2nd son after his birth, but still went to club and made people…

“If kayanmata is not working on you, how can a 21-year-old girl control…

13-year-old girl hypnotized and defiled by a married man in Delta

Mercy Eke finally finds young man who gave her his BBNaija audition tag in 2019…

Wife slaps husband on Live TV over his statement about her (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More