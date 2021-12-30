“Online begging is irr!tating” — Singer Peter Psquare tells man who begged him for N500k

Singer Peter Okoye of the reunited Psquare group has tackled an online beggar who begged him to give him N500 thousand.

The man took to Twitter and wrote that he needed N500 thousand before the end of 2021. He went further and tagged celebrities like Peter Okoye among others to help him with the money.

In response to the tweet Peter described it as irritating. He added that the man is desperate.

He also stated that fraudsters use this desperation against online users who beg for money and giveaway.

His words,

“Now! Tweets like this are what this fraudsters after off. They see how desperate you come online and beg for Money or giveaway and they will take advantage of you! By claiming it’s me and you will fall for it! Stop the fucking online begging! Irritating”.

