TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

We ‘knack’ at night with your big gbola –…

“This December is really detty” – Reactions as…

Aisha Buhari reacts to reports that she is pregnant for Buhari

Oromoni’s family reacts to reports that students allegedly involved in Sylvester’s death have been granted N1M bail

Entertainment
By Shalom

Father of late Sylvester Oromoni has condemned the bail of students allegedly involved in the death of his son.

A magistrate court had granted bail of N1M to the suspected students arrested on the involvement of the late Dowen College student.

According to Sylvester’s father, it is not clear why the court which gave the Police 21 days to complete their investigation will still grant them early bail.

READ ALSO

Sylvester Oromoni: “That Autopsy shocked me”…

No family of a dead school boy should drag me – Kemi…

“Yesterday I was called that those boys were granted bail by a Magistrate Court in Yaba, Lagos. I said, “why?” I now called the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State and he told me; I was not aware, and that they were not done with the investigation.

I called the DCP in charge of the case who later confirmed to me that the story is true.

But it was a surprise to me that the same judge gave them 21 days which expires on the 28 of this month when the police requested for the remand order. The court granted 21 days to keep those boys.

And the 21 days have not expired, and the court granted them bail. I am calling on President Muhammadu Buhari, the Lagos State Government and the Inspector General of Police to please take note.

Secondly, the police said they are not done with the investigation, that granting the boys bail will not help their investigation, they are getting more facts.

And they were even planning that after the 21 days if they are not done with their investigation, they will ask for an extension. I am surprised that the court granted them bail when the date given has not elapsed.

I am not a lawyer but what the family is saying is that they should allow the police to conclude their investigation. I am not saying that they should not be granted bail but it is the court that gave the police 21 days” he said.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

We ‘knack’ at night with your big gbola – Bobrisky’s…

“This December is really detty” – Reactions as romantic video…

Aisha Buhari reacts to reports that she is pregnant for Buhari

“I’ve been diagnosed” – Nengi in tears as she reveals…

Regina Daniels reveals her husband’s real age on his birthday…

“Haven’t slept in my house for once” – Actress, Destiny Etiko reveals, shows off…

How I reconciled with my twin brother – Peter Okoye speaks

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Make una born children o” – Man advises as he shares his…

Oromoni’s family reacts to reports that students allegedly involved in…

Married father of two arrested for blackmailing teenager with her nudes

Policeman stops tricyclist, gifts him and all passengers N5k each for Christmas…

Traffic warden who was crushed to death in Calabar, was preparing to celebrate…

“I haven’t climbed bike in 10 years, my heart dey my hand like…

Vee finally reacts to reports about break-up with lover, Neo

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More