Father of late Sylvester Oromoni has condemned the bail of students allegedly involved in the death of his son.

A magistrate court had granted bail of N1M to the suspected students arrested on the involvement of the late Dowen College student.

According to Sylvester’s father, it is not clear why the court which gave the Police 21 days to complete their investigation will still grant them early bail.

“Yesterday I was called that those boys were granted bail by a Magistrate Court in Yaba, Lagos. I said, “why?” I now called the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State and he told me; I was not aware, and that they were not done with the investigation.

I called the DCP in charge of the case who later confirmed to me that the story is true.

But it was a surprise to me that the same judge gave them 21 days which expires on the 28 of this month when the police requested for the remand order. The court granted 21 days to keep those boys.

And the 21 days have not expired, and the court granted them bail. I am calling on President Muhammadu Buhari, the Lagos State Government and the Inspector General of Police to please take note.

Secondly, the police said they are not done with the investigation, that granting the boys bail will not help their investigation, they are getting more facts.

And they were even planning that after the 21 days if they are not done with their investigation, they will ask for an extension. I am surprised that the court granted them bail when the date given has not elapsed.

I am not a lawyer but what the family is saying is that they should allow the police to conclude their investigation. I am not saying that they should not be granted bail but it is the court that gave the police 21 days” he said.