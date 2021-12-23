TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

We ‘knack’ at night with your big gbola –…

Lady narrates how her cousin lost fiance four days to their…

“This December is really detty” – Reactions as…

“Pastors are the worst people to take marriage advice from” – Niyi Akinmolayan

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Popular film producer, Niyi Akinmolayan, has warned people not to take marriage advice from pastors.

Niyi Akinmolayan
Niyi Akinmolayan

The film director in a post on his instastory stated that Pastors are the worst people to take marriage advice from. This is because their marriage is not perfect they only keep public appearances.

READ ALSO

63-year-old pastor marries beautiful 18-year-old choir…

Several men storm radio station to accuse same pastor of…

His words;

“The worst people to take marriage advice from our pastors. Pastors and their wives usually need to keep up appearances for the sake of the ministry so they don’t represent marriage in its raw form. Iff they do a marriage seminar in your church without inviting divorced people, don’t attend”.

Fans however took to the comments and expressed their views.

A fan identified as Sir_eltee wrote;

“He didn’t lie. The part where he said they usually have to keep up appearances is so correct. There’s no manual for marriage, do whatever works for you!”.

Another fan identified as Ocube wrote;

“Don’t even listen because their house is a war zone but act all sweet outside”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

We ‘knack’ at night with your big gbola – Bobrisky’s…

Lady narrates how her cousin lost fiance four days to their wedding, after…

“This December is really detty” – Reactions as romantic video…

Lady shares touching story as she gets set to wed man she met at motor park

Aisha Buhari reacts to reports that she is pregnant for Buhari

“I’ve been diagnosed” – Nengi in tears as she reveals…

Regina Daniels reveals her husband’s real age on his birthday…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Pastors are the worst people to take marriage advice from” –…

“Grow old with me” – Lateef Adedimeji says as he gushes over…

“Not sure I can do this earth thing anymore” – Ex-Beauty queen, Munachi Abii…

“We used to look forward to Christmas, things have changed now”-…

South African rapper, Cassper Nyovest challenges troll to a boxing match and…

“Money and fame changes people” – Singer, Stefflon Don writes after Burna Boy…

“Marriage can only last if you’re married to Jesus Christ himself” –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More