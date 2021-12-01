Pere Egbi wins big as he bags endorsement deal with luxury jewelry brand

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

Big Brother Naija star, Pere Egbi, has bagged a mouth-watering deal. The reality tv star recently bagged a big deal with a luxury jewelry brand.

Pere Egbi
Pere who just returned from the Dubai trip alongside his colleagues, took to Instagram and announced his latest achievement.

While sharing the goodnews Pere used his favorite line ‘the Emblem on my neck signifies authority’, which made him receive a lot of backlash during the BBNaija 2021 show.

His words,

“Jewelry has always been a fun way for me to express myself. Every piece tells a part of my story. The Emblem on my neck signifies authority and who else but the best in the business can make the General stay BOZing. I’m elated to be part of @bozjewelry family as their brand ambassador. Patriots Lets get BOZing,” he wrote.

