Pere throws shade at Whitemoney, hours after he revealed that he owned a house before participating in BB Naija show

Big Brother Naija’s ex-housemate, Pere Egbi, has thrown a subtle shade at the winner of the season 6, show, Whitemoney.

This is coming after Whitemoney revealed that he owned a house before participating in the Big Brother Naija show, but he did not disclose it during the show.

Whitemoney stated that he did not disclose that he owned a house before participating in the show because he doesn’t brag.

This shocking revelation has generated mixed reactions online. Pere, an ex-housemate who doubted Whitemoney’s identity during the reality show, has therefore thrown a subtle shade at Whitemoney.

In a tweet on Twitter, Pere wrote;

“My people say, ‘When breeze blow, fowl nyash go open! heeee”.

Even though Pere didn’t mention Whitemoney in his tweet, but in Yoruba parlance, his tweet means, “the truth will be revealed”.

A fan however told him to mention Whitemoney if he is referring to him.

