Photos of Actress Sotayogaga’s alleged boyfriend and husband surface online

There have been speculations of an impending clash among 3 men reportedly bankrolling actress Sotayogaga, at her forthcoming birthday.

Following these photos of her husband and boyfriend, AY has surfaced online.

Recall that in March 2021, Sotayogaga had a secret wedding with her husband, who she is hiding from public view.

Recently Instagram blogger, Gistlover, alleged that Sotayogaga dumped her ex-boyfriend, AY to be with her husband who is from the northern part of the country.

However, Gistlovers have shared photos of Sotayogaga’s husband and boyfriend. According to Gistlovers, the two men plan to attend her birthday party.

In her response to this, Sotayogaga asked Gistlovers to leave her AY and Emir alone. She also asked the blogger to wish her a happy birthday.

Sotayogaga wrote:

“Glover leave my Ay and my Emir for me just go wish me happy birthday. Today party goes loud”.