“Please forgive me” — Singer, Portable apologizes to Poco Lee, Olamide and his manager, Kogbagidi (Video)

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Portable has issued an unreserved apology to his manager Kogbagidi, dancer Poco Lee and singer, Olamide after his earlier accusations.

Recall that the Zazu star took to his social media page earlier on Tuesday, to call out Poco Lee over his intellectual property and alleged money theft at his recent concert.

In a video which Portable shared online, he called out Poco Lee while accusing him of trying to hijack his song and the money that superstar singer, Wizkid sprayed him when he performed at his concert.

While reacting to the outburst, his manager, Kogbagidi, who has been housing him since he rose to fame, sent him packing.

However, Portable has now apologized to YBNL boss, Olamide, his manager Kogbagidi and dancer, Poco Lee in a new video, which he also shared on Instagram.

In his words;

“My sincere apologies goes out to my benefactors @olamide @poco_lee and @kogbagidi . I am in the learning process , I know better now . Kindly forgive me and pardon the street in me . Much love and appreciation to all my fans , words cannot express my feelings right now . Thanks for the intervention and words of comfort. Now I know am not in this journey alone . Love you guys . I will never let you down again. Expect more from your boy . Zeh nation !🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏💯💯💯💯👊🏿👊🏿👊🏿👊🏿”

