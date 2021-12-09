TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Ned Nwoko opens up about Regina Daniels using Jaruma’s…

Man narrates how his little child prevented him from sleeping…

How Regina Daniels’ mother, Rita allegedly begged Ned Nwoko…

Plumber who went missing few days to his wedding, found in ritualists’ den (Details)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Saheed Baruwa, the 30-year-old plumber who went missing a few days ago, has been found in a suspected ritualists’ den.

Reports gathered that Baruwa was preparing to get married to his lover, before he was declared missing by family members in Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

The deceased was found late on Wednesday around Sasa Road, Oke- Baale area of Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

READ ALSO

Video of Uche Maduagwu calling Jim Iyke a ritualist,…

Lady scared for her life after finding calabash in…

According to a family member who pleaded anonymity, “Baruwa disclosed that on getting to where he was invited to work, he became unconscious and did not know exactly where they were taking him to.

“He told us they were four in their captivity. His phone was seized and all applications on the phone were deactivated.

“He, however, was later set free along Ibokun road.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Ned Nwoko opens up about Regina Daniels using Jaruma’s kayanmata on him

Man narrates how his little child prevented him from sleeping with his wife for…

How Regina Daniels’ mother, Rita allegedly begged Ned Nwoko to forgive her…

Laila Charani reacts after Ned Nwoko called her out and claimed her wayward…

Father of seven-year-old girl found dead inside a cooler, speaks

“I didn’t have sex for six years because my husband could not…

Davido speaks out, names alleged killers of Dowen College student, Sylvester…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Olamide needs to work with Wizkid to trend globally — Lady advises

Singer, Seyi Shay sparks pregnancy rumors with bulging babybump (Video )

“I lost my 2nd son after his birth, but still went to club and made people…

“If kayanmata is not working on you, how can a 21-year-old girl control…

13-year-old girl hypnotized and defiled by a married man in Delta

Mercy Eke finally finds young man who gave her his BBNaija audition tag in 2019…

Wife slaps husband on Live TV over his statement about her (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More