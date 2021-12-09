Plumber who went missing few days to his wedding, found in ritualists’ den (Details)

Saheed Baruwa, the 30-year-old plumber who went missing a few days ago, has been found in a suspected ritualists’ den.

Reports gathered that Baruwa was preparing to get married to his lover, before he was declared missing by family members in Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

The deceased was found late on Wednesday around Sasa Road, Oke- Baale area of Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

According to a family member who pleaded anonymity, “Baruwa disclosed that on getting to where he was invited to work, he became unconscious and did not know exactly where they were taking him to.

“He told us they were four in their captivity. His phone was seized and all applications on the phone were deactivated.

“He, however, was later set free along Ibokun road.”