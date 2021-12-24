Policeman stops tricyclist, gifts him and all passengers N5k each for Christmas in Enugu

A Nigerian policeman has received massive praises from Nigerians after extending a kind gesture to a tricyclist and his passengers in Enugu State.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the gallant police officer was spotted stopping a tricyclist to conduct a check.

As soon as the inspection was completed, he wished the tricyclist a Merry Christmas and handed him the sum of 25,000 Naira to share with his passengers.

Reactions have continued to trail the yet-to-be identified policeman’s heartwarming gesture, as people still find it difficult to believe owing to the negative stereotype about policemen in the country.

Amara_Karlos wrote:

“Is this real? I no fit believe this one shaa. E no fit happen”.

Watch the video below: