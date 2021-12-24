TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

We ‘knack’ at night with your big gbola –…

“This December is really detty” – Reactions as…

Aisha Buhari reacts to reports that she is pregnant for Buhari

Policeman stops tricyclist, gifts him and all passengers N5k each for Christmas in Enugu

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian policeman has received massive praises from Nigerians after extending a kind gesture to a tricyclist and his passengers in Enugu State.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the gallant police officer was spotted stopping a tricyclist to conduct a check.

READ ALSO

Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro reacts to allegation of…

“Blessing don lie again , anybody wey believe Blessing…

As soon as the inspection was completed, he wished the tricyclist a Merry Christmas and handed him the sum of 25,000 Naira to share with his passengers.

Reactions have continued to trail the yet-to-be identified policeman’s heartwarming gesture, as people still find it difficult to believe owing to the negative stereotype about policemen in the country.

Amara_Karlos wrote:
“Is this real? I no fit believe this one shaa. E no fit happen”.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

We ‘knack’ at night with your big gbola – Bobrisky’s…

“This December is really detty” – Reactions as romantic video…

Aisha Buhari reacts to reports that she is pregnant for Buhari

“I’ve been diagnosed” – Nengi in tears as she reveals…

Regina Daniels reveals her husband’s real age on his birthday…

“Haven’t slept in my house for once” – Actress, Destiny Etiko reveals, shows off…

How I reconciled with my twin brother – Peter Okoye speaks

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Make una born children o” – Man advises as he shares his…

Oromoni’s family reacts to reports that students allegedly involved in…

Married father of two arrested for blackmailing teenager with her nudes

Policeman stops tricyclist, gifts him and all passengers N5k each for Christmas…

Traffic warden who was crushed to death in Calabar, was preparing to celebrate…

“I haven’t climbed bike in 10 years, my heart dey my hand like…

Vee finally reacts to reports about break-up with lover, Neo

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More