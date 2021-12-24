A Nigerian policeman has received massive praises from Nigerians after extending a kind gesture to a tricyclist and his passengers in Enugu State.
In a video making the rounds on social media, the gallant police officer was spotted stopping a tricyclist to conduct a check.
As soon as the inspection was completed, he wished the tricyclist a Merry Christmas and handed him the sum of 25,000 Naira to share with his passengers.
Reactions have continued to trail the yet-to-be identified policeman’s heartwarming gesture, as people still find it difficult to believe owing to the negative stereotype about policemen in the country.
Amara_Karlos wrote:
“Is this real? I no fit believe this one shaa. E no fit happen”.
Watch the video below:
