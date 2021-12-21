Portable drags Pocolee for hijacking his song and the money Wizkid sprayed on him (Video)

Fast rising street-hop singer Portable, also known as Zazoo, has dragged dancer and hypeman Poco Lee for allegedly hijacking his song.

Recall, Portable rose to fame after being introduced to rapper Olamide by Poco Lee to make a song titled ‘ZaZoo Zehh’.

The song has gathered over three million streams on audiomack since its release and has become one of the trending songs as at now.

Following the release of the song on the 14th of December 2021, it introduced Poco Lee as the owner of the song, while indicationg Portable and Olamide as featured acts.

However, in a surprising turn of events, Portable in a trending video has called out Poco Lee stating that the dancer hijacked the song from him and has cornered the money Wizkid sprayed him at the recently-held Wizkid livepsot concert.