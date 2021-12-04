TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Posthumous Birthday Celebration: Sylvester Oromoni’s Chat with His Sister Surfaces Online

Entertainment
By Shalom

Sylvester Oromoni‘s chat with his sister has surfaced online as the family embarks on a posthumous birthday celebration

The sister posted a screenshot of her chat with the deceased Dowen College student whose brutal murder has been the talk of the town.

The chat revealed Junior’s passion for the Mortal combat game as he asked his sister to buy it from Jumia for him.

His sister agreed to buy it for him but only on the condition that he reads a book. The chat confirmed the loving relationship between the siblings and how the elder sister, Tonia, was developing his reading skills.

“It’s just 13 thousand from Jumia,” the late brother texted.

“I am going to buy you a nice book, after you finish reading the book, you will tell me what happened, and then I will gift you this mortal kombat game,” the sister responded.

The posted screenshot had a caption, “Always on his neck….Sweet boy always got his way”.

The family of late Sylvester are celebrating their late brother who died a couple of days to his birthday which is today, 4th December, 2021.

