Prince Kpokpogri finally retrieves his seized Lexus SUV from estranged lover, Tonto Dikeh (Video)

By Peter

Prince Kpokpogri, the estranged lover of Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh, has finally retrieved the Lexus SUV she allegedly seized from him.

Recall that following their messy breakup months ago, the politician filed a lawsuit against the actress, alleging that she seized his Lexus SUV and all efforts to recover it has proved futile.

READ ALSO

However, when a fan commented on why Tonto Dikeh was refusing to return the SUV back to Prince Kpokpogri, she gave clarifications as to why.

Well, it appears Prince Kpokpogri has finally gotten his prized car back as he took to his verified Instagram page to share a video of himself in the SUV.

“Merry Christmas and prosperous new year baby”, he captioned the video clip.

Watch the video below:

