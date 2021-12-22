TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Regina Daniels dragged after revealing how much she spent on…

Visitor reveals what he overheard a mother telling her children…

“I call him nature” – Regina Daniels says as…

“Prince Kpokpogri, you’re a foolish man, ashawo” – Merit Gold slams Kpokpogri

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Merit Gold has called out Tonto Dikeh’s ex-lover, Prince Kpokpogri, for allegedly leaking audios implicating celebrities he had affairs with.

In an Instagram post, Merit Gold dragged Prince Kpokpogri to filth as she accused him of trying to ruin the end of the year for her.

READ ALSO

Merit Gold exposes message Kpokpogri sent to her after she…

The whole world needs to know the truth – Merit Gold…

“Prince kpokpogri you are a very foolish man I curse the day you came across me and i curse the day you sent me out on that mission ungrateful human being.

This December been dey go well sha until some people wan use foolish person claim uncle after dem don go knack the ashawo man. Beware of backstabbers and betrayers because of small money, lots fear all this uncle and bestie shit I come in peace,” she wrote.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Regina Daniels dragged after revealing how much she spent on Christmas shopping…

Visitor reveals what he overheard a mother telling her children while he was…

“I call him nature” – Regina Daniels says as she celebrates…

Lady narrates how her cousin lost fiance four days to their wedding, after…

Your man deserves to know everything about your past before marriage –…

“You dey fear slap?” – Reactions as James Brown arrives Warri…

Movie star, Jude Chukwuka and wife, Mimi Ufuoma welcome a baby boy (Video)

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Lady shares touching story as she gets set to wed man she met at motor park

He accommodated me in his room when I had nowhere to go – Wizkid…

“Somebody’s son has found Imade” – Reactions as Tiwa…

Liquorose celebrates Christmas at orphanage home, donates foodstuff, other items

Why I dislike boys – DJ Cuppy opens up (Video)

Merit Gold exposes message Kpokpogri sent to her after she threatened to release…

The whole world needs to know the truth – Merit Gold threatens to release…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More