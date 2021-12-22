Nollywood actress, Merit Gold has called out Tonto Dikeh’s ex-lover, Prince Kpokpogri, for allegedly leaking audios implicating celebrities he had affairs with.

In an Instagram post, Merit Gold dragged Prince Kpokpogri to filth as she accused him of trying to ruin the end of the year for her.

“Prince kpokpogri you are a very foolish man I curse the day you came across me and i curse the day you sent me out on that mission ungrateful human being.

This December been dey go well sha until some people wan use foolish person claim uncle after dem don go knack the ashawo man. Beware of backstabbers and betrayers because of small money, lots fear all this uncle and bestie shit I come in peace,” she wrote.