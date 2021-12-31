Prophetess Naomi reportedly not back to the palace

A recent report has alleged that Prophetess Naomi did not return to the palace to reconcile with the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

Recall, days ago, ex-queen Naomi publicly ended her marriage with the Ooni of Ife and warned people not to associate her with the workings of the Palace as she is no longer a part of it.

Following this, a report claimed that Prophetess Naomi is back to the palace and further alleged that some elders from Ile Ife went to beg the Oluwaseyi family.

Refuting the claim, blogger, Kemi Ashefon wrote;

“Former queen Silekunola is not back to the palace. Neither did elders from Ile Ife go to Akure. She has left the palace and that marks the end of her reign in the palace. Silekunola wasn’t married to the king alone but to the people, tradition and culture of the land.

They have accepted her request not to be queen again. She cannot come to the palace again as a queen.”