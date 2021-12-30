“Proud to call you my lil bro” — Model, Naomi Campbell gushes over Wizkid’s achievements

Naomi Campbell, a British fashion model, actress, and businesswoman, has heaped praises on award-winning singer, Wizkid on her social media page, recently.

Naomi Campbell, who expressed her admiration for Wizkid, stated that she is proud of him and the achievements he’s made in his music career so far.

Wizkid was also credited with bringing afrobeats to the global stage, according to her. She further stated that Wizkid has been filling venues and selling out tickets for his musical shows.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Naomi Campbell wrote;

“Big wiz @wizkidayo proud to call you my lil bro and to see with everyone your journey unfold. How many albums we will never hear, as you are the quintessential perfectionist!! You have bought afrobeats mainstream to the world, and always bringing your brothers and sisters alongside you !! 1st billboard top 10 “ essence “breaking records selling out 02 3 consecutive nights, grammy nominations, apple artist of the year, and countless others.

your first night at o2 after your show you should be celebrating, but you are introducing me to your photographer @zap_308 who writes on his phone he would like to be 1st indian photographer and break the barrier for the deaf and dumb community to make it in fashion.

“I start talking back, and you tell me, he can’t hear you, and can’t talk to you either, you then proceed to take my phone and write and translate to him so we can be connected !! This is who you are !! ❤️our #starboy wiz for the people !! Wiz to the world. Knock ‘em dead tomorrow in lagos. I love you always, your sis ❤️❤️🇳🇬 #starboyeffect“

Refer to her post below: