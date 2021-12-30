TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Desmond Elliot’s wife reportedly bumps into husband in bed with…

Lady who married as a virgin narrates how she was unable to sleep…

My close friend snatched my US-based fiancé, they’re now engaged…

“Proud to call you my lil bro” — Model, Naomi Campbell gushes over Wizkid’s achievements

Entertainment
By Peter

Naomi Campbell, a British fashion model, actress, and businesswoman, has heaped praises on award-winning singer, Wizkid on her social media page, recently.

British model, Naomi Campbell gushes over Wizkid's achievements

Naomi Campbell, who expressed her admiration for Wizkid, stated that she is proud of him and the achievements he’s made in his music career so far.

READ ALSO

“Na we dey fight ourselves” – Reactions as…

“Am I your mateeee? — Singer, Ayra Starr asks…

Wizkid was also credited with bringing afrobeats to the global stage, according to her. She further stated that Wizkid has been filling venues and selling out tickets for his musical shows.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Naomi Campbell wrote;

“Big wiz @wizkidayo proud to call you my lil bro and to see with everyone your journey unfold. How many albums we will never hear, as you are the quintessential perfectionist!! You have bought afrobeats mainstream to the world, and always bringing your brothers and sisters alongside you !! 1st billboard top 10 “ essence “breaking records selling out 02 3 consecutive nights, grammy nominations, apple artist of the year, and countless others.

your first night at o2 after your show you should be celebrating, but you are introducing me to your photographer @zap_308 who writes on his phone he would like to be 1st indian photographer and break the barrier for the deaf and dumb community to make it in fashion.

“I start talking back, and you tell me, he can’t hear you, and can’t talk to you either, you then proceed to take my phone and write and translate to him so we can be connected !! This is who you are !! ❤️our #starboy wiz for the people !! Wiz to the world. Knock ‘em dead tomorrow in lagos. I love you always, your sis ❤️❤️🇳🇬 #starboyeffect“

Refer to her post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Desmond Elliot’s wife reportedly bumps into husband in bed with Ghanaian…

Lady who married as a virgin narrates how she was unable to sleep with husband…

My close friend snatched my US-based fiancé, they’re now engaged – Lady narrates…

Tiwa Savage in tears as man in s3x tape with her allegedly ends their…

“Gave up your fame to make us a home” — Actor, RMD celebrates wife, Jumobi as…

Man narrates experience with Igbo friend who lied to his swedish girlfriend that…

“Face looking like isosceles triangle” – Mercy Eke dragged to…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Stop sm0king shisha if you love me – Ned Nwoko’s daughter, Julia leaks chat with…

“There’s nothing lonelier than being with a toxic person” – FFK’s ex-wife,…

“I’ve never dated anyone in my life” — Ned Nwoko’s daughter, Julia…

Obi Cubana builds church in his hometown, Oba, promises to build hospital

“This time last year I was going through a life-threatening…

“Proud to call you my lil bro” — Model, Naomi Campbell gushes over…

“I’ve seen more homeless people in New York than in Lagos” – Filmmaker, Imoh…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More