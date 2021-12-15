Queen Naomi steps aside as Ooni of Ife’s latest wife, Queen Ashley takes over

Queen Naomi, Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi’s wife has stepped aside after the King recognized his new wife, Queen Ashley, as the first Queen in the palace.

According to reports by Journalist Kemi Ashefon, Queen Ashley is presently the Ooni’s favorite wife and the Ooni doesn’t tolerate any form of disrespect towards her.

Oba Ogunwusi Adeyeye unveiled Ashley as the latest queen in the palace during his 47th birthday in October 2021.

While speaking at the Ooni’s birthday, Olori Naomi acknowledged the presence of other queens in the palace.

She described Queen Ashley as the “Princess of the Source”. She also prayed that queens will multiply in the palace.

While celebrating the sixth year anniversary of the king as the Ooni of Ife, on December 7, 2021, Olori Ashley wrote on her Instagram page;

“Six years has flown by so quickly, I see and pray for many more years to come on the throne of your forefathers Omo Ajinaja Ogun. Akande Mii Ajiwe Fun’Osha, Okirikiribiti, Dagunduro Oko ODU… Iti Omo Irumole, Ekun ton fin tori tori, Ekun ton fin tiru tiru, Adigimala awo funfun, while others search for what they can take, you have taken the weight of the world on your shoulders and always search for what you can give back. Your ascension on the throne has changed a lot of lives not only in Ile-Ife but the entire black race”.

“A true King’s power is his compassion which you show effortlessly. We acknowledge the good that we have in Yoruba land which is you my crown jewel and for us, it is the foundation for all abundance. Ade a pe lori yin, Ase a pe lenu yin, thank you for all you do for humanity. To many more years on the throne of your forefathers, in good health and in abundance of wealth. I remain Aya Oba, ODU Aya Orunmila, Aya Oosha, Aya Olofin Adimula, Omo Oba”.

Queen Ashley recently celebrated her birthday and she took to her Instagram page to eulogize herself.

She wrote;

“I am a princess of the source of Oodua… Aya Osha, Aya Adimula, Aya Olofin, Omo Olofin who can NEVER be duplicated, imitated or intimidated… Call me PAAA.. AFolasade Ashley ODU Aya Orunmila “.

She also shared a throwback photo of herself sitting on a royal chair at the Ooni’s palace in 2017.

In the caption she wrote;

“#throwback2017….To be a shinning STAR… it comes with confidence… you must know WHO you are, WHERE you are from and WHAT you carry… don’t run anyone’s race… run yours.. shine your own light, follow your own path, don’t worry about any darkness or negativity because that’s when the stars shine the brightest… Aya Osha … Aya Adimula… Omo Oba… So proud of who I am… AFolasade Ashley ODU Aya Orunmila.

From her caption It is obvious that her love affair with the Ooni has been existing before Olori Naomi Silekunuola.