Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie has sparked controversy on social media after sharing a video of himself and prophet Odumeje.

Odumeje is the General overseer of The Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry.

In a video shared by Yul Edochie, he was spotted dancing alongside the prophet as members sprayed millions of naira on them in Onitsha, Anambra State.

Edochie uploaded the video on his Instagram page and wrote: “Thanksgiving service with my man, The Liquid Metal, The Indaboski Bahosee @prophetchukwuemeka”

The video sparked outrage from some fans who didn’t hesitate to express their anger.

Edochie is aspiring to be president of Nigeria in 2023 and some angry Nigerians have vowed not to vote for him.

Watch the video below: