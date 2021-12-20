A Twitter user identified as @due_cakes has revealed the price he would sell Wizkid‘s sweater which he caught at his Made in Lagos concert.
Sharing a photo of the sweater, the business man said he would be selling the sweater for the sum of $1500, while revealing that he got it after much struggles.
He said the sweater was actually going for $500 at the show, but considering the stress he went through, he decided to increase the price.
Reacting to this, wp_fame said:
“omolomo… this is business.”
don.ibrahim001 said:
“Wow,You Caught Nigeria National Treasure,s Sweater Happy For You.”
darasimiomoakinola said:
“This is Nigeria nobody go buy it.”
wamsea said:
“Christmas don set like this.”
xinndyhairz said:
“That thing na disrespect to our wizkid, something wey u suppose frame hang am for your sitting room.”
laglitz_accessories said:
“Cloth wey you suppose frame.”
unified_wale said:
“Werey this is not USA, people wey sapa dey dance with no understand celebrity clothes oo.”
