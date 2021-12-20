Reactions as man who caught Wizkid’s sweater during his show reveals how much he wants to sell it

A Twitter user identified as @due_cakes has revealed the price he would sell Wizkid‘s sweater which he caught at his Made in Lagos concert.

Sharing a photo of the sweater, the business man said he would be selling the sweater for the sum of $1500, while revealing that he got it after much struggles.

He said the sweater was actually going for $500 at the show, but considering the stress he went through, he decided to increase the price.

Reacting to this, wp_fame said:

“omolomo… this is business.”

don.ibrahim001 said:

“Wow,You Caught Nigeria National Treasure,s Sweater Happy For You.”

darasimiomoakinola said:

“This is Nigeria nobody go buy it.”

wamsea said:

“Christmas don set like this.”

xinndyhairz said:

“That thing na disrespect to our wizkid, something wey u suppose frame hang am for your sitting room.”

laglitz_accessories said:

“Cloth wey you suppose frame.”

unified_wale said:

“Werey this is not USA, people wey sapa dey dance with no understand celebrity clothes oo.”