Entertainment
By Shalom

Controversial Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has showered praises on reality star, Maria Chike Benjamin, after meeting her at a concert.

The mother of one who earlier cried out about breaking her leg at Wikid’s concert in Abuja, attended another music concert in Lagos where she linked up with the BBNaija ex-housemate.

Sharing a photo of herself with Maria, the beautiful mother revealed how beautiful the brand-influencer is in person.

She showered accolades on Maria Chike, stating that she is too beautiful in person, and clean to the teath.

“Omo, I saw @mariachikebenjamin. She’s clean to the teeth…Omo,” she wrote.

In another post, she added, “I met fine girl last night @mariachikebenjamin Forget you too sweet …Haaa.”

See her posts below:

