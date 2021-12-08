TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Reality star, Maria Chike reveals she’s tested positive for COVID-19 in Ghana, currently in quarantine

Reality TV star, Maria Chike has revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is also currently in quarantine in Ghana.

While taking to her Instagram Stories, the ex-BBNaija Season 6 housemate stated that she is now receiving medical attention and would remain in Ghana till she fully recovers.

While sharing the latest development to her fans, Maria Chike wrote:

“My Heartbeats,

You were all concerned about me. Thank you so much for all your kind messages.
Unfortunately, I have tested positive to COVID-19 but I can reassure you I am doing really well. I initially had a negative result from Dubai less than 24 hours of coming into Ghana, upon arrival into Ghana I tested positive and was asked to quarantine, I got a different doctor that tested me negative again.

We had so many back and forth results of positives and negatives, but finally tested positive. Please do not take COVID for granted and don’t try to be as stubborn as myself always. I have been placed in the best possible care and receiving treatment. I will be in Ghana until I am fully recovered and tested negative.

I love you all and can not wait to get back to work.”

