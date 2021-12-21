TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has been slammed by angry Nigerians on social media, after she bragged about her Christmas shopping.

The billionaire’s wife shared a video of herself shopping at a mall with her son, Munir and her step kids.

Sharing the video via her official Instagram page, Regina Daniels revealed that she spent over N800,000 on Christmas shopping alone.

However, Nigerians dragged her, saying the amount she called is too small for a billionaire’s wife.

Some others bashed her for revealing the amount she spent on Instagram and bragging about it to her fans.

Amira_gallant wrote:
“800k for billionaire wife? E too small na”

Chinecheremie wrote:
“It’s even small for her kind of family”.

Grt_khali wrote
“Everybody come let us run because Regina spent 800k for Christmas”.

