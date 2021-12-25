TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has received a whooping sum of N27million from her husband, Ned Nwoko as Christmas gift.

The mother of one revealed this on Snapchat as she thanked her ‘baby’, Ned Nwoko for the cash gift.

Sharing a photo of the credit alert of 50,000vdollars, she wrote:

“Thank you baby. Even if I’m just home, Christmas is lit”.

This comes after she bragged about receiving N800,000 from Ned Nwoko for Christmas shopping.

The billionaire’s wife shared a video of herself shopping at a mall with her son, Munir and her step kids.

Sharing the video via her official Instagram page, Regina Daniels revealed that she spent over N800,000 on Christmas shopping alone.

