Regina Daniels reveals her husband’s real age on his birthday (Screenshots)

Controversial actress, Regina Daniels has revealed the real age of her husband, Ned Nwoko on his birthday.

This is coming shortly after the actress kick-started a challenge on Instagram to give out birthday tokens to lucky fans.

The actress in an Instagram post, stated that her husband would be celebrating his birthday with fans by giving out millions of naira to about 50 fans.

In the post, she listed questions about Ned Nwoko which should be answered correctly before any fan can receive cash gift.

One of the questions was the original date of birth of Prince Ned Nwoko.

Shortly after making the post, Regina Daniels’ shared screenshot of 20 fans that got the answers correctly, and the answer claimed that Ned Nwoko is currently 61 years old.

