TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Regina Daniels dragged after revealing how much she spent on…

Lady narrates how her cousin lost fiance four days to their…

Visitor reveals what he overheard a mother telling her children…

Regina Daniels reveals her husband’s real age on his birthday (Screenshots)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Controversial actress, Regina Daniels has revealed the real age of her husband, Ned Nwoko on his birthday.

This is coming shortly after the actress kick-started a challenge on Instagram to give out birthday tokens to lucky fans.

READ ALSO

“I call him nature” – Regina Daniels says…

Regina Daniels dragged after revealing how much she spent on…

The actress in an Instagram post, stated that her husband would be celebrating his birthday with fans by giving out millions of naira to about 50 fans.

In the post, she listed questions about Ned Nwoko which should be answered correctly before any fan can receive cash gift.

One of the questions was the original date of birth of Prince Ned Nwoko.

Shortly after making the post, Regina Daniels’ shared screenshot of 20 fans that got the answers correctly, and the answer claimed that Ned Nwoko is currently 61 years old.

See screenshots below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Regina Daniels dragged after revealing how much she spent on Christmas shopping…

Lady narrates how her cousin lost fiance four days to their wedding, after…

Visitor reveals what he overheard a mother telling her children while he was…

“I call him nature” – Regina Daniels says as she celebrates…

Lady shares touching story as she gets set to wed man she met at motor park

“You dey fear slap?” – Reactions as James Brown arrives Warri…

Your man deserves to know everything about your past before marriage –…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Regina Daniels reveals her husband’s real age on his birthday…

“He didn’t even notice when I entered the office” –…

Benue man dies in fatal accident after depositing late sister’s body at…

“I’m the richest and sweetest twerker ever” – Janemena…

BBNaija’s Whitemoney set to marry four Liberian women (Video)

How I reconciled with my twin brother – Peter Okoye speaks

Aisha Buhari reacts to reports that she is pregnant for Buhari

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More