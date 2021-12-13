Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro reacts to allegation of claiming her married lover’s house

Controversial relationship expert, Blessing CEO, has dispelled speculations that her new mansion which she is set to unveil, belongs to her baby daddy, who is a police officer.

Blessing CEO has been flaunting her new house on social media recently. This comes after two years she was dragged for passing off billionaire businessman, Onye Eze’s house as her own.

However, as her fans await the unveiling of her new mansion, an Instagram blogger, Gistlovers, has called out Blessing CEO, accusing her of lying and deceiving her fans for the second time.

Gistlovers, in a long statement, stated that the new house Blessing is claiming she built, belongs to her baby daddy, a married police officer

Reacting to the allegation, the relationship expert took to her Instagram page and affirmed that the house, which she’s set to unveil on December 25, 2021, belongs to her.

She shared a photo of her completed mansion and added a caption;

“25th December lovers we launch it. It belongs to Blessingceo from foundation to finish…. Wait until u see my Lagos office lovers 🙏”.

See below,