TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I cannot perform well, I have infection” –…

You do evil things to hurt people – Kemi Olunloyo’s…

Stop behaving like a tout – Blessing Okoro slams actress…

Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro reacts to allegation of claiming her married lover’s house

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Controversial relationship expert, Blessing CEO, has dispelled speculations that her new mansion which she is set to unveil, belongs to her baby daddy, who is a police officer.

Blessing CEO
Blessing CEO

Blessing CEO has been flaunting her new house on social media recently. This comes after two years she was dragged for passing off billionaire businessman, Onye Eze’s house as her own.

READ ALSO

“Blessing don lie again , anybody wey believe Blessing…

“Your bio says certified relationship expert but…

However, as her fans await the unveiling of her new mansion, an Instagram blogger, Gistlovers, has called out Blessing CEO, accusing her of lying and deceiving her fans for the second time.

Gistlovers, in a long statement, stated that the new house Blessing is claiming she built, belongs to her baby daddy, a married police officer

Reacting to the allegation, the relationship expert took to her Instagram page and affirmed that the house, which she’s set to unveil on December 25, 2021, belongs to her.

She shared a photo of her completed mansion and added a caption;

“25th December lovers we launch it. It belongs to Blessingceo from foundation to finish…. Wait until u see my Lagos office lovers 🙏”.

See below,

Blessing CEO
Blessing CEO
Blessing CEO
Blessing CEO
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I cannot perform well, I have infection” – BBNaija’s…

You do evil things to hurt people – Kemi Olunloyo’s alleged son…

Stop behaving like a tout – Blessing Okoro slams actress Ada Ameh after…

“You knew me and admired me” – Solomon Buchi says as he…

“I’m so shocked right now” – Slay queen screams after…

“13 years ago I was scared of being a mother”, Annie Idibia says as…

“Your bio says certified relationship expert but everything about you…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro reacts to allegation of claiming her married…

BBNaija’s Emmanuel addresses those who claim celebrities shouldn’t…

BBNaija’s Wathoni reveals why a brand refused to sign her

“So careless and disorganized, Tonto Dikeh drags airline for postponing…

Joro Olomofin advises men on the ‘ultimate wife material test’ to…

“The moment you don’t have money to give, you become the worst…

“It took me 16 years of struggle to be successful” – Yul…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More