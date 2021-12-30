RMD’s daughter, Nicole sends message to friends crushing on her father

Richard Mofe Damijo’s daughter, Nicole has sent out a message to friends and associates crushing on her father.

The beautiful young lady, while celebrating her parents on their 21st wedding anniversary, shared a photo of her parents and advised friends crushing on her father to calm down, because he’s already taken.

“Happy 21st anniversary to my dad and bonus mom. And to all my friends and associates with crushes, let this calm you down”, she wrote.

This is coming hours after RMD penned down a special note to his wife on their 21st wedding anniversary.

“Can’t believe we are 21 years today! My Abike My Abk My Abiks Strong and courageous Gave up your fame To make us a home!”

“One in the family is enough” You said! Unworthy me. Thank you for yesterday Today And forever. I love you big time!”, he wrote.