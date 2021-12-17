Recent reports have alleged that all is not well in the camp of newly wedded couple, Steve Thompson and his wife, Sandra.

According to a report by Cutiejulz, Steve Thompson, husband of Ubi Franklin‘s baby mama, Sandra Iheuwa, has deleted all photos of his wife after she clashed with her baby daddy on Instagram lately.

Recall, Sandra Iheuwa came hard on Ubi Franklin after he posted a photo of their daughter on Instagram while stating that he hasn’t given a dime since her birth.

This created a fresh drama between the duo on Instagram as Ubi Franklin replied her with proof to debunk the statement.

Amid this saga, Cutie__Juls claimed that Steve has taken down all photos of her on his IG page and a peep into Steve Thompson’s page, attests to this.

The blogger wrote;

“It’s like Oga Steve has deleted all his wife’s pic on his page 😳

There is still hope sha cuz they are still following each other. Every marriage has its own issues.

The most beautiful ones are they ones the still stands the rest of time amidst all storms. Omo, this December came full packed”

See post below: