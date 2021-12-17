TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Female soldier flaunts her ring, kisses corps member on the lips…

Female soldier who got a marriage proposal from corps member,…

Bobrisky leaks his chat with Tonto Dikeh as they clash dirty on…

Sandra Iheuwa’s husband, Steve Thompson reportedly deletes all wife’s photos from his IG page

Entertainment
By Shalom

Recent reports have alleged that all is not well in the camp of newly wedded couple, Steve Thompson and his wife, Sandra.

According to a report by Cutiejulz, Steve Thompson, husband of Ubi Franklin‘s baby mama, Sandra Iheuwa, has deleted all photos of his wife after she clashed with her baby daddy on Instagram lately.

READ ALSO

“Stop posting my daughter’s picture on your…

Ubi Franklin reacts after he was dragged for turning to a…

Recall, Sandra Iheuwa came hard on Ubi Franklin after he posted a photo of their daughter on Instagram while stating that he hasn’t given a dime since her birth.

This created a fresh drama between the duo on Instagram as Ubi Franklin replied her with proof to debunk the statement.

Amid this saga, Cutie__Juls claimed that Steve has taken down all photos of her on his IG page and a peep into Steve Thompson’s page, attests to this.

The blogger wrote;

“It’s like Oga Steve has deleted all his wife’s pic on his page 😳

There is still hope sha cuz they are still following each other. Every marriage has its own issues.

The most beautiful ones are they ones the still stands the rest of time amidst all storms. Omo, this December came full packed”

See post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Female soldier flaunts her ring, kisses corps member on the lips after he…

Female soldier who got a marriage proposal from corps member, reportedly…

Bobrisky leaks his chat with Tonto Dikeh as they clash dirty on Instagram…

I clean Bobrisky’s an*s with two packets of cotton wool every 5 hours…

“You’re becoming a nuisance” – Ka3na slams actress Ada…

“You’re a bad girl” – Ka3na’s two-year-old…

You almost killed your friend’s son with Jazz – Tonto Dikeh blasts…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“You have an impotent husband, I’ve seen your sex tape” –…

Sandra Iheuwa’s husband, Steve Thompson reportedly deletes all wife’s photos…

Hilarious moment a little girl packed her bags and moved out of the house after…

Emeka Ike blows hot, blasts BBNaija’s Tega, others

“Some rich single ladies are much more happier than some married women…

Tonto Dikeh sent me her ex-husband’s full name to destroy his life…

Tonto Dikeh slams Janemena, spills more details about her affair with Kpokpogri

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More