School proprietress set ablaze by her son in Minna (Details)

By Shalom

There was drama at Minna, Niger state, after a lady identified as Comfort Jiya was reportedly burnt by her child.

According to The Tribune, a relation of the deceased who confirmed her death said she passed on at about 3pm on Friday at the Minna General Hospital.

In an interview with Tribune Online, the relative revealed that the deceased’s son identified as Stephen Sule Jiya had prior to the incident attempted to harm her on several occasions.

He eventually succeeded when he bathed her with petrol last Monday at her residence in Darussalam Area of Kpakungu community, the outskirts of Minna.

“She was in the kitchen preparing food when he lit her up,” he said.

Another relation of the accused disclosed that Stephen is a drug addict and had on several occasions attempted to harm his mother but did not succeed until this time.

