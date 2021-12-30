Secret behind Bobrisky’s alleged fake cleavage, exposed (Video)

Controversial Instagram blogger, Gistlovers has tackled popular crossdresser, Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju again.

This time, the controversial blogger went the extra mile to reveal the secret behind the boobs of the male barbie.

This comes shortly after Bobrisky shared a video of himself on Instagram, flaunting his boobs and shaking it for his fans.

However, the blogger had dragged the crossdresser, while mocking him over the inability of his breast to shake despite much pressure applied.

“😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂Idris Dey come Party ooo, small brezzz no Dey shake , the brezz just Kala, e no gree shake😂😂😂😂😂oya suffocate them with your small brezzzz😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Bob isonu brezz no show love ooo, nothing wey Bob no go see for mompha charge and bail Lawyer 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Otun ti zeh ooo,Okay okay, Bob brezz bo show love ooo, i come in peace 🚶‍♂️🚶‍♂️🚶‍♂️🚶‍♂️,” the blogger wrote.