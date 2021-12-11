TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Sylvester Oromoni agreed to join cult, he drank engine oil during…

“If kayanmata is not working on you, how can a 21-year-old…

Ned Nwoko called out for allegedly stripping wives of their…

“Sentenced to life” – Couple says as they celebrate 5th marriage anniversary with prisoner-lookalike photos

Love and RelationshipSocial Media drama
By Peter

A married couple are currently going viral on the internet, after their prisoner-inspired marriage anniversary photos surfaced online.

Married couple celebrates 5th marriage anniversary with prisoner-lookalike photos

The husband and wife who are celebrating their 5th marriage anniversary came up with the surprising photo concept, which is way different from the usuals.

READ ALSO

“He’s always dirty and smelling of oil” — Lady…

“We needed to loose each other, to know that we needed…

As usual, couples celebrating anniversaries would rock lovely matching outfits for their photo-shoot, but this couple went out of the ordinary and donned orange jumpsuits like prisoners.

To make the concept look more real, they held letter boards which read, “5 years served” and “sentenced to life”, and their offense committed was stated as “heart robbery”.

Married couple celebrates 5th marriage anniversary with prisoner-lookalike photos

While sharing the photos on social media, the man, Kingsley Egbe wrote captioning them;

“Not Every time a perfect picture representing marriage with all the glits and glam of a well tailored suit and gown or some elegant native attire. Truth is sometimes, we all feel like we traded our freedom and we are locked up in it.

“Marriage will shock you, when it reveals who you’ve been locked up with sometimes. But that’s the beauty. What do you do when you are doing it for life. I guess you eventually get used to it, learn to love the little things that mean a lot to you and do all it takes to enjoy every of the rest of that moment. Especially if you have a partner that is willing to do life with you.”

See more photos below:

Married couple celebrates 5th marriage anniversary with prisoner-lookalike photos

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Sylvester Oromoni agreed to join cult, he drank engine oil during initiation–…

“If kayanmata is not working on you, how can a 21-year-old girl control…

Ned Nwoko called out for allegedly stripping wives of their rights through…

Pere throws shade at Whitemoney, hours after he revealed that he owned a house…

Nigerians react to President Buhari’s statement on Sylvester Omoroni’s…

I will beat you up like a baby, I like going to jail for your type – Ada…

Jaruma exposes Ned Nwoko’s real age on Instagram, claims he’s not 54

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

“I cannot perform well, I have infection” – BBNaija’s…

“How much is transformer sef” — Singer, Skiibii laments over high electricity…

“Femi Fani-Kayode is strong in bed, na horsepower” — Socialite, Linda Ibieme…

“Having more than two luxury cars is materialistic” — Man tackles…

“Sentenced to life” – Couple says as they celebrate 5th marriage anniversary…

“I knew ‘Made In Lagos’ would be a huge success” – Wizkid says

Ada Ameh pens down emotional message as she celebrates late daughter’s…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More