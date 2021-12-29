Shatta Wale slams Rema for ‘spitting on the dignity of Ghanaians’ following recent tweet

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Peter

Ghanaian rapper, Shatta Wale, is intensifying his attack against Nigerian artistes, as he accuses singer, Rema, of disrespecting Ghanaian women this time.

Shatta Wale accuses Rema on spitting on dignity of Ghanaian women

Shatta Wale was responding to Rema’s remark that once he lands in Ghana, he would have ten Ghanaian girls alone to himself.

“10 Ghana girls once I land tomorrow to ease my mind,” Rema tweeted.

But while reacting to Rema’s tweet, Shatta Wale took to his page on the micro-blogging platform to write;

“See total disrespect to our Ghanaian women. Don’t you have money to go for a massage? Come chop ‘cause alone get d*ck. Nonsense tweet. All in the name of I’m a star.

“Using Ghanaian ladies in such a comment is like you spiting on the dignity of Ghanaians.”

