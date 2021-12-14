TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A photo of the alleged private residence of controversial investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has surfaced online.

The photo was shared by controversial Instagram blog, Gistlovers who claimed that the house is situated in Ajah, Lagos State.

This comes shortly after Gistlovers leaked the phone number of Kemi Olunloyo while urging Nigerians to disturb her with calls.

Kemi Olunloyo has been receiving heavy backlash on social media following her comment on the death of Sylvester Oromoni who she claimed agreed to join a cult and drank engine oil as part of the initiation.

Days after she made the allegation, she was petitioned by human rights lawyer, Femi Falana to substantiate her claims about the late minor.

Check out the photo of her alleged residence below:

