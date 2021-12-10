“She has no respect for the dead” – Tboss Slams Kemi Olunloyo over her opinion on Sylvester Oromoni’s death

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

Reality tv star, Tboss, has slammed controversial Journalist, Dr. Kemi Olunloyo over her opinion on the death of Sylvester Oromoni, a 12-year-old Dowen College student brutalized to death after he refused to join a cult group.

Tboss
Tboss

Dr. Kemi Olunloyo, in a voice note which surfaced online, alleged that Sylvester agreed to join the cult group and that he was offered engine oil which he willingly accepted and drank.

The investigative Journalist also likened boarding school to Big Brother Naija house, where some group of people gather to have sex.

Kemi Olunloyo
Kemi Olunloyo

Reacting to this, Tboss slammed Kemi Olunloyo over her opinion as regards Sylvester Oromoni’s death. She stated that Kemi has no respect for the dead and the family of the dead boy.

According to the Big Brother Naija star, Kemi’s opinion is so shameful. She stated that her skin was crawling while listening to the voice note.



“Ohh wow. just wow. I was raised well. I swear I was but this woman makes me want to forget my hone training and give her a piece of my mind. Unhinged.

No respect whatsoever for the dead or the family of the victim. So shameful. My skin was crawling just listening to her voice… kai God”.



Tboss slam Kemi Olunloyo
Tboss slam Kemi Olunloyo
