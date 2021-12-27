TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


‘She rescued me, after several heartbreaks’ – Adekola Tijani eulogizes wife as they celebrate 14th wedding Anniversary

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Nollywood actor, Adekola Tijani, has taken to social media to celebrate his wife, Temitope Tijani, on their 14th wedding anniversary.

Adekola Tijani and his wife
Adekola Tijani and his wife

According to him his wife came into his life after several heartbreaks and rescued him with her love. He stated that his wife is the reason why he smiles often.

Adekola Tijani, his wife and children
Adekola Tijani, his wife and children

Sharing their wedding photos and that of their children, he added that his wife brought good fortune into his life.

He wrote:

“After several years of heartbreaks, you, my darling angel came into my life and rescued me with your love. I always have a broad smile on my face because of you. Thank you so much! Hajia Temitope Tijani… @temitopetijani1”.

“The day I found you was the very day I discovered my life. You bring good fortune to me and that makes me wonder if you’re not an angel in disguise. Happy (14 Years) Wedding Anniversary”.

“My whole world was colonized by darkness until you stepped in with your light. Now, I have nothing to fear because I know you will always be there to make my life brilliant. Happy anniversary, honey!@topsy4teejay”.

See below,

Adekola Tijani
Adekola Tijani
