A lady identified as Nkechi Catherine has slammed Oluchi, mother of one of the alleged students behind the death of 12-year-old Sylvester Oromoni.

Nkechi claimed that Oluchi, who is the mother of one of the suspects identified as Edward Brown, is very fetish.

According to Nkechi, she was her customer back then in Ikoyi, and she ran away from her after she discovered that she allegedly uses goat urine to cook for her husband.

In her words;

“She was our customer back then in Ikoyi. A very use less lady and very fetish. A demon is an understatement. Someone who brings native doctor from Togo to prepare charm for her boyfriend turned husband. She’s a Lucifer. Even to eat in her was a problem to me. We were friends back then and after watching her cook with goat urine for her husband, I ran away from her”.