TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Posthumous Birthday Celebration: Sylvester Oromoni’s Chat…

Family of late Sylvester Oromoni celebrate his posthumous 12th…

Late Sylvester Oromoni’s Sister Celebrates His Twelfth…

“She’s a demon” – Lady drags mother of one of the alleged suspects involved in Sylvester Oromoni’s case

Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady identified as Nkechi Catherine has slammed Oluchi, mother of one of the alleged students behind the death of 12-year-old Sylvester Oromoni.

Nkechi claimed that Oluchi, who is the mother of one of the suspects identified as Edward Brown, is very fetish.

According to Nkechi, she was her customer back then in Ikoyi, and she ran away from her after she discovered that she allegedly uses goat urine to cook for her husband.

READ ALSO

Family of Adewale Kashamu, one of the students who allegedly…

Sylvester Oromoni’s sister shares the message she…

In her words;

“She was our customer back then in Ikoyi. A very use less lady and very fetish. A demon is an understatement. Someone who brings native doctor from Togo to prepare charm for her boyfriend turned husband. She’s a Lucifer. Even to eat in her was a problem to me. We were friends back then and after watching her cook with goat urine for her husband, I ran away from her”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Posthumous Birthday Celebration: Sylvester Oromoni’s Chat with His Sister…

Family of late Sylvester Oromoni celebrate his posthumous 12th birthday

Late Sylvester Oromoni’s Sister Celebrates His Twelfth Birthday With…

Ubi Franklin reacts to Kate Henshaw’s video on case of late Sylvester…

Kate Henshaw Lashes Out at People Calling Her out for Her Silence on Sylvester…

Sylvester Oromoni’s Mother Makes Her First Appearance, Calls for Protest…

Black Liquid found in Sylvester Oromoni’s Stomach During Autopsy (Details)

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Man narrates his heartbreaking experience with cheating wife

Family of Adewale Kashamu, one of the students who allegedly brutalized…

“She’s a demon” – Lady drags mother of one of the…

Sylvester Oromoni’s sister shares the message she received from one of the…

“I will not bury Sylvester until Justice is served” – Father…

Dowen College release statement to commiserate with Sylvester Oromoni’s…

Breaking: Dowen College Sealed By Police

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More