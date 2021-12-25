‘Since I didn’t have money to buy Christmas tree, I purchased two new phones and AirPods” – Actress Eniola Badmus

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, has opened up about how she celebrated Christmas day.

The star-studded actress took to her Instagram page and revealed that she couldn’t afford to buy Christmas tree thus she opted for phones and airpods.

Badmus in an online post stated that she bought two iphones and airpods for Christmas celebration.

According to her Christmas trees are quite expensive in her area thus she opted for phones. She flaunted the two new phones and airpods on social media.

In her words she wrote;

“As I no get money to buy Christmas tree wet them dey sell for this island I kuku say make I buy this two new phones plus airports for myself at least me sef unbox today”.

In another news, Eniola Badmus has reduced drastically in weight. The plus size actress who is known for her big weight recently reduced in weight.

This has got her fans talking on social media. There are speculations that she underwent a cosmetic surgery.

However the actress in a recent interview hinted that she did a gastric bypass to control her food intake.

See below,