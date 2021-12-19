Singer Seyi Shay hints on collaborating with Tiwa Savage

Popular Nigerian singer, Seyi Shay, has hinted about a music collaboration with the queen of pop, Tiwa Savage, amidst their beef.

Seyi ShaySeyi Shay who recently released a 12-track album titled ‘Big Girl,’ during a recent interview, hinted about a music collaboration with Tiwa Savage.

This the musician said despite the strained relationship between her and Tiwa Savage.

While speaking Seyi stated the competition between music artists is a healthy rivalry.

In her words;

“Let the future come. Our prayers should be that we live to see it (future) in good health. Love and light.”

“However, I don’t think one should ever let anyone’s progress put hate or envy in one’s heart”.

“There is nothing wrong with a little competition here and there but always remind yourself that what is yours is yours.”

When asked what inspired the title of her 12 track album, ‘Big Girl’, Shay said, “Growth!

“I wanted to show everyone the process it took to get here, including all I had been through”.

“I also wanted to remind people, especially women, that one can be a loss of one’s own making. It was nice experiencing new sounds that without my team, I probably wouldn’t have. It was also quite an experience seeing life from the eyes of the common woman and friends.”

When asked why it took her three years to release a new album because her last album before “Big Girl”, was released in 2018, she said, it wasn’t intentional.

“(Being out of the industry for) over three years was not intentional. I have always had plans of dropping music as consistently as any other passionate musician would but life happens”.