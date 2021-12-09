Singer, Seyi Shay sparks pregnancy rumors with bulging babybump (Video )

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Peter

Singer, Seyi Shay has sparked pregnancy speculations from social media users, after she showed off what looked like a babybump in a new video.

Seyi Shay sparks pregnancy rumors with bulging babybump Video

Seyi Shay recently took to her TikTok page to share the video clip where she could be seen flaunting what appeared to be a bulging baby bump.

In the video, she is also seen touching the seemingly growing baby bump tenderly while dancing to a song.

The short clip is also aimed at promoting ‘Big Girl’, her forthcoming album.

“How I feel because my ‘Big Girl’ album is dropping in 2days,” she captioned the video.

However, it still remains unclear if she is indeed pregnant or the clip was just a publicity stunt to promote her new album.

Watch the video below:

