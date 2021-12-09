Singer, Seyi Shay sparks pregnancy rumors with bulging babybump (Video )

Singer, Seyi Shay has sparked pregnancy speculations from social media users, after she showed off what looked like a babybump in a new video.

Seyi Shay recently took to her TikTok page to share the video clip where she could be seen flaunting what appeared to be a bulging baby bump.

In the video, she is also seen touching the seemingly growing baby bump tenderly while dancing to a song.

The short clip is also aimed at promoting ‘Big Girl’, her forthcoming album.

“How I feel because my ‘Big Girl’ album is dropping in 2days,” she captioned the video.

However, it still remains unclear if she is indeed pregnant or the clip was just a publicity stunt to promote her new album.

Watch the video below: