Singer, Small Doctor celebrates one year of celibacy, offers advice to followers who want to be celibate

By Peter

Nigerian singer, Small Doctor is celebrating one full year of abstaining from s3xual intimacy on Christmas Day, as he achieved celibacy in the past one year.

Small Doctor celebrates one year of celibacy

According to the singer who’s popularly known as “Omo Iya Teacher”, he’s been sexually inactive over the past one year and being able to stick to his goal of becoming celibate, makes him very happy.

While taking to his social media page to drop the revelation to his fans and followers, Small Doctor also motivated other people who are looking to achieve the same feat, by dishing out some advice to them.

According to him, all they need to do is to be focused and they’ll be able to achieve it.

Refer to his post as seen below:

