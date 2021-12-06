Slyvester Oromoni’s family acquire services of Human rights lawyer Femi Falana, sues school over son’s death

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


NewsSocial Media drama
By Peter

The family of late Sylvester Oromoni, a student of Dowen College, has reportedly acquired the services of reputed human rights lawyer, Femi Falana.

Sylvester Oromoni family acquire Femi Falana services, sues school

According to reports, the grief-stricken family took the decision to prosecute the case against the management of Dowen College over the tragic death of their 12-year-old, Slyvester.

In the letter which was titled: “Request for Inquest into the Tragic Death of Sylvester Oromoni killed at Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos”, dated December 6, 2021 and signed by Taiwo Olawale, an attorney at the law firm of Femi Falana; the family have requested an inquest from the Lagos State Chief Coroner’s office into the circumstances surrounding the untimely death of their child.

It reads in part;

“Given the needless death of Sylvester Oromoni, we are compelled to request you to use your good offices to cause a coroner’s inquest to be conducted into the cause of death of this young and promising boy and make appropriate recommendations pursuant to Section 15 of the Lagos State Coroner’s Law 2007 that states that an inquest shall hold whenever a coroner is informed that the death of a deceased person within his coroner district is as a result of a death in a violent, unnatural or suspicious situation.

We hereby request your lordship to conduct an inquest into the circumstance surrounding this tragic death and we are confident that your lordship will accede to our request with utmost urgency.”

