“So careless and disorganized, Tonto Dikeh drags airline for postponing her flight

By Adebimpe

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has called out an airline, “Airpeace”, over their poor services and disorganized structure.

Tonto Dikeh
The actress booked Airpeace airline to convey her to an important function but her flight was subsequently postponed three times.

Tonto who is not pleased with this took to her Instagram page and called out the management of Airpeace airline over their poor services and disorganized structure.

She stated that they are careless, disorganized, and unprofessional. She also added that their planes smell so badly.

In her words:

“Air peace has to be the worst airline in the history of being alive in a digital age. So careless, disorganized, and highly unprofessional. Are we to say how much their planes smell so bad? You move a 6:18oclock flight to 7:15, then to 8:15 and now you’re telling us we fly by 11:30.

You are the worst thing that ever happened to the sky. You have the poorest management service. Your planes smell like a pig but”.

See below,

