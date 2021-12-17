“Some rich single ladies are much more happier than some married women with many kids” — OAP Shade Ladipo

On-air media personality, Shade Ladipo, has opined that some rich single ladies are happier than some married women with children.

The OAP in a post on her insta story stated that some rich single ladies are happier than some married women who have many children.

She wrote; “You see that rich aunty with plenty money who is single?? Yes she is probably much er than all of you with plenty children and a husband #IMJUSTSAYING”.

This has generated mixed reactions online as social media users took to the comments to express their opinion.

An Instagram user identified as @wallpaperplace wrote,

“Some have it all and are truly happy.. married or single you are responsible for your happiness 🍻🍻🍻”.

Another social media user wrote;

@kgcakesng wrote, “And who told you that married women ain’t happy? Y’all just like creating scenarios in your head”

See below,