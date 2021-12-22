TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Tiwa Savage’s son, Jamil Balogun, and Imade Adeleke have melted hearts on social media following a video of the duo having fun.

Apparently the two good friends set up a play date for themselves and fans have been gushing over a video of the duo.

Jamil Balogun and Imade Adeleke were spotted having great fun as they chilled together at the pool over the weekend.

In a video making rounds on social media, Jamil was spotted with Imade having lunch in a pool, alongside other kids.

The often interaction and friendship between the duo have sparkef reactions from fans who proposed a marriage together in the future.

Clement davis_ wrote:
“I see two great couples here. Have fun kiddos.”

See video below:

 

