“Sometimes I regret getting married” — Tourism blogger, Chiamaka Obuekwe writes years after her 3-month-old marriage failed

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Nigerian tourism blogger, Chiamaka Obuekwe, has opened up about her failed marriage. She stated that she sometimes regret getting married to her ex-husband, Aniefiok Ntia.

Chiamaka and her ex-husband
Chiamaka and her ex-husband

The blogger got married to her ex in January 2018, but their marriage ended three months after.

Recall that the blogger and entrepreneur took to social media to accuse Aniefiok of cheating on her with slim girls. Two months after she apologized to him on social media.

However on December 28, 2021, which would have been their 4th traditional wedding anniversary, Chiamaka took to her insta story and revealed that she regrets getting married to her ex-husband.

Her post read in part,

“So, I am happy we are both doing well. To be honest, we don’t talk but I feel it in my heart that he is doing well and I am glad.”

“Now having said that, I sometimes regret the fact that we got married (my life was going so well and I was happy) But I ‘m learning not to, it’s all part of my life experience and It was meant to happen”.

See below,

Chiamaka
Chiamaka

