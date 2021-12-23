South African rapper, Cassper Nyovest challenges troll to a boxing match and beats him up (Video)

South African rapper, Cassper Nyovest has beaten up a YouTuber and social media troll identified as Slik Talk in the boxing ring.

According to reports, Slik Talk is fond of attacking Cassper on social media and a match tagged “Fame Vs Clout” was organized to settle their beef.

In the first round, the Hip Hop artiste delivered a couple of blows on Slik’s face followed by an uppercut that left him wobbling.

The Youtuber eventually got up on his feet for another round and avoided some shots from Cassper, but couldn’t keep up with the intensity and wrapped his hands around him on the corner of the ring.

Cassper Nyovest had to be declared the winner by knockout as his opponent was struggling. The official time of the match was a minute and thirty seconds.

Watch the video below: