TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

We ‘knack’ at night with your big gbola –…

Lady narrates how her cousin lost fiance four days to their…

“This December is really detty” – Reactions as…

South African rapper, Cassper Nyovest challenges troll to a boxing match and beats him up (Video)

Entertainment
By Peter

South African rapper, Cassper Nyovest has beaten up a YouTuber and social media troll identified as Slik Talk in the boxing ring.

Cassper Nyovest challenges troll to boxing match, beats him up

According to reports, Slik Talk is fond of attacking Cassper on social media and a match tagged “Fame Vs Clout” was organized to settle their beef.

READ ALSO

DJ Cuppy replies Nigerian guy who body shammed her

“Even my leg chain money will change your life”…

In the first round, the Hip Hop artiste delivered a couple of blows on Slik’s face followed by an uppercut that left him wobbling.

The Youtuber eventually got up on his feet for another round and avoided some shots from Cassper, but couldn’t keep up with the intensity and wrapped his hands around him on the corner of the ring.

Cassper Nyovest had to be declared the winner by knockout as his opponent was struggling. The official time of the match was a minute and thirty seconds.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

We ‘knack’ at night with your big gbola – Bobrisky’s…

Lady narrates how her cousin lost fiance four days to their wedding, after…

“This December is really detty” – Reactions as romantic video…

Lady shares touching story as she gets set to wed man she met at motor park

Aisha Buhari reacts to reports that she is pregnant for Buhari

“I’ve been diagnosed” – Nengi in tears as she reveals…

Regina Daniels reveals her husband’s real age on his birthday…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Grow old with me” – Lateef Adedimeji says as he gushes over…

“Not sure I can do this earth thing anymore” – Ex-Beauty queen, Munachi Abii…

“We used to look forward to Christmas, things have changed now”-…

South African rapper, Cassper Nyovest challenges troll to a boxing match and…

“Money and fame changes people” – Singer, Stefflon Don writes after Burna Boy…

“Marriage can only last if you’re married to Jesus Christ himself” –…

“You said your marriage was ordained by God” Actor Ogbolor slams…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More