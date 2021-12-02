TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Mercy Johnson’s daughter, Purity Okojie breaks down in…

Actress Akuapem Poloo writes son as she’s finally sentenced…

Following Destiny Etiko’s clash with Luchi Donald’s,…

“Stop deceiving women inorder to get them” – BBN’s Ese Eriata tells men

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Ex-Big Brother Naija, 2017 fake housemate, Ese Eriata, has shaded men who deceive women, to get their attention.

Ese Eriata
Ese Eriata

Ese took to her Snapchat page to warn men, to stop deceiving women with love just because they want to be with them for two weeks or a month.

READ ALSO

“Men are as much in need of celebration and support as…

Lady shares her husband’s success story, as she…

She stated that even if they are going to lie, they should avoid sensitive ladies who are looking for true love.

The reality tv star, in her post said no man can deceive her, as she is a man in women flesh. She also advised ladies to be careful not to fall for men’s lies.

She described ladies who fall men’s lies as gullible. She however informed that karma will locate men who deceive women.

Read her full text below,

Ese Eriata
Ese Eriata
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Mercy Johnson’s daughter, Purity Okojie breaks down in tears over her…

Actress Akuapem Poloo writes son as she’s finally sentenced to jail over…

Following Destiny Etiko’s clash with Luchi Donald’s, alleged bad…

Ini Edo dragged as she allegedly welcomes baby with married man

Lady shares story of how her father almost ruined her wedding

I’ll never regret loving you – Tonto Dikeh pens down emotional note…

Man narrates how a friend who was squatting with him, slept with a girl in his…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“Stop deceiving women inorder to get them” – BBN’s Ese…

Moment Wizkid tried to lift up Tems on stage (Video)

Pere Egbi wins big as he bags endorsement deal with luxury jewelry brand

“I supported Atiku in 2019, he should support me” – Yul…

Man narrates experience with little kids who wanted to share a drink with him

Champions League UEFA: Who Is the Favorite?

“This is quite a sad note to write for me”, BB Naija’s Jay…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More