“Stop deceiving women inorder to get them” – BBN’s Ese Eriata tells men

Ex-Big Brother Naija, 2017 fake housemate, Ese Eriata, has shaded men who deceive women, to get their attention.

Ese took to her Snapchat page to warn men, to stop deceiving women with love just because they want to be with them for two weeks or a month.

She stated that even if they are going to lie, they should avoid sensitive ladies who are looking for true love.

The reality tv star, in her post said no man can deceive her, as she is a man in women flesh. She also advised ladies to be careful not to fall for men’s lies.

She described ladies who fall men’s lies as gullible. She however informed that karma will locate men who deceive women.

Read her full text below,